Michigan fan trolls Ohio State with 'Plant The Flag' shirt in Columbus (WATCH)
Ohio State fans will never openly admit it, but they are definitely still feeling the sting of Michigan's recent dominance over their beloved Buckeyes. On Sunday, the Michigan basketball team walked into Value City Arena and handed the Buckeyes a painful 86-83 loss. The victory was significant for the Wolverines, as it helped solidify their spot at the top of the Big Ten under first-year head coach Dusty May.
But, as we all know, Ohio State's struggles against Michigan extend beyond basketball. On the football field, the Buckeyes haven't enjoyed a victory over the Wolverines since 2019, and the rivalry reached new heights of heartbreak for the Buckeye faithful on November 30. That day, Michigan pulled off a shocking victory in Columbus as a three touchdown underdog. The loss was so crushing that it even prompted Ohio State Representative Josh Williams to propose a bill making flag planting a felony in the state—a reference to Michigan's newfound tradition of planting the Block M flag at the 50-yard line after victories in Columbus.
On Sunday, as the Wolverines took to the court in Columbus, a lone Michigan fan proudly sat amidst a sea of scarlet, reminding the Buckeye faithful that Michigan still claims ownership of the state. For Ohio State fans, the rivalry remains a source of pain, and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon.
