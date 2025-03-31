Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan lands transfer guard from North Carolina, former 5-star recruit

Michigan basketball lands transfer guard from North Carolina.

Chris Breiler

In this story:

Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May has landed his first portal target following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Former North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau committed to Michigan on Monday, according to On3.

Cadeau appeared in 74 games and made 68 starts during his two seasons with the Tar Heels. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.

Cadeau is a former five-star recruit in the 2023 class and was ranked as the No. 2 point guard in the country. The 6-1, 170 pound guard held offers from some of the top programs around the country, but ultimately settled on North Carolina.



