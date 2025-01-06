Michigan men's basketball reenters AP Top 25 after 3rd straight win
Following three consecutive victories, including an 85-74 win over USC on Saturday night, Michigan men's basketball has reentered the Associated Press Top 25.
The Wolverines sit at No. 24 in the latest rankings, which were released Monday afternoon. Michigan is one of six Big Ten programs represented in the poll, joining No. 13 Illinois, No. 15 Oregon, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 20 Purdue and No. 22 UCLA.
Michigan climbed as high as No. 14 in the AP poll this season after an 8-1 start to the year. However, after back-to-back tight losses to Arkansas (89-87) and current-No. 17 Oklahoma (87-86) the Wolverines fell out of the rankings. U-M has rebounded with wins over Purdue-Fort Wayne (89-58), Western Kentucky (112-64) and USC.
The Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll — Week 10
1.) Tennessee
2.) Auburn
3.) Iowa State
4.) Duke
5.) Alabama
6.) Kentucky
7.) Marquette
8.) Florida
9.) UConn
10.) Texas A&M
11.) Kansas
12.) Houston
13.) Illinois
14.) Mississippi State
15.) Oregon
16.) Michigan State
17.) Oklahoma
18.) Gonzaga
19.) Memphis
20.) Purdue
21.) West Virginia
22.) UCLA
23.) Ole Miss
24.) Michigan
25.) Utah State
Following the win over USC in Los Angeles, the Wolverines remain on the West Coast with a matchup against No. 22 UCLA on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Michigan then returns home to play Washington on Sunday, Jan. 12.
