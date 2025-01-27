Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball drops in AP Poll Top 25 following blowout loss at Purdue

The Wolverines have some work to do in order to climb back up the rankings...

Matt Lounsberry

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After a strong start to the 2024-25 season, Michigan men's basketball has hit a rough patch in Year 1 under head coach Dusty May.

The Wolverines have lost two of their past three games, including a 27-point shellacking suffered at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. As a result, Michigan (14-5 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) has fallen out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

RELATED: Michigan men's basketball: How to watch the Wolverines take on Penn State

Michigan men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 rankings following blowout loss at Purdue
Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) during the first half at Mackey Arena. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll — Week 13

1.) Auburn
2.) Duke
3.) Iowa State
4.) Alabama
5.) Florida
6.) Houston
7.) Michigan State
8.) Tennessee
9.) Marquette
10.) Purdue
11.) Kansas
12.) Kentucky
13.) Texas A&M
14.) Mississippi State
15.) St. John's
16.) Oregon
17.) Wisconsin
18.) Illinois
19.) Memphis
20.) Missouri
21.) Louisville
22.) Texas Tech
23.) Ole Miss
24.) Vanderbilt
25.) UConn

Although no longer represented in the Top 25, the Wolverines sit first among the "others receiving votes" in the poll, just two points behind UConn for the final spot in the rankings.

Michigan looks to get back on track tonight, hosting Penn State (13-7, 3-6) at the Crisler Center (6:30 p.m. / BTN). The Nittany Lions have struggled of late as well, having lost five of their past six games leading into tonight's matchup in Ann Arbor.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Basketball