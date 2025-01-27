Michigan Basketball drops in AP Poll Top 25 following blowout loss at Purdue
After a strong start to the 2024-25 season, Michigan men's basketball has hit a rough patch in Year 1 under head coach Dusty May.
The Wolverines have lost two of their past three games, including a 27-point shellacking suffered at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. As a result, Michigan (14-5 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) has fallen out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
RELATED: Michigan men's basketball: How to watch the Wolverines take on Penn State
Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll — Week 13
1.) Auburn
2.) Duke
3.) Iowa State
4.) Alabama
5.) Florida
6.) Houston
7.) Michigan State
8.) Tennessee
9.) Marquette
10.) Purdue
11.) Kansas
12.) Kentucky
13.) Texas A&M
14.) Mississippi State
15.) St. John's
16.) Oregon
17.) Wisconsin
18.) Illinois
19.) Memphis
20.) Missouri
21.) Louisville
22.) Texas Tech
23.) Ole Miss
24.) Vanderbilt
25.) UConn
Although no longer represented in the Top 25, the Wolverines sit first among the "others receiving votes" in the poll, just two points behind UConn for the final spot in the rankings.
Michigan looks to get back on track tonight, hosting Penn State (13-7, 3-6) at the Crisler Center (6:30 p.m. / BTN). The Nittany Lions have struggled of late as well, having lost five of their past six games leading into tonight's matchup in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7