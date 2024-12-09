JUST IN: Michigan basketball makes massive jump into AP Top 25
Michigan men's basketball is off to a fantastic start in Year 1 under new head coach Dusty May, opening the 2024-25 season at 8-1 overall and winning each of its first two Big Ten games this week.
As a result to their hot start, the Wolverines have made a massive jump from unranked all the way up to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.
Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 men's basketball poll:
1.) Tennessee
2.) Auburn
3.) Iowa State
4.) Duke
5.) Kentucky
6.) Marquette
7.) Alabama
8.) Gonzaga
9.) Florida
10.) Kansas
11.) Purdue
12.) Oregon
13.) Oklahoma
14.) Michigan
15.) Houston
16.) Clemson
17.) Texas A&M
18.) Connecticut
19.) Ole Miss
20.) Wisconsin
21.) Michigan State
22.) Cincinnati
23.) San Diego State
24.) UCLA
25.) Mississippi State
Last week, Michigan upset then-No. 11 Wisconsin, 67-64, on the road in Madison on Tuesday, followed by an 85-83 win over Iowa at home on Saturday. The Wolverines' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 10 in a two-point decision against Wake Forest (72-70).
Michigan travels to New York City this week and will face Arkansas on Tuesday (Dec. 10) in the Jimmy V Classic.
