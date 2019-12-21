Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On Presbyterian

Michigan dominated against Presbyterian, covered the massive 29.5-point spread and cruised to an easy victory on a sleepy Saturday afternoon. Here are five takeaways from the 42-point win.

1. Energy was good

Michigan's energy was actually pretty good all things considered. They were a near 30-point favorite against Presbyterian, the game tipped at noon and Crisler was nowhere near full. Still, Michigan came out pretty focused and got up to a big lead early. Junior guard Eli Brooks in particular gave the squad a few early shots of juice by diving on the floor for a loose ball and taking a steal coast to coast or a big dunk. Juwan Howard mentioned getting off to a good start during his presser and I think the Wolverines did a pretty good job of that for the most part. It tailed off a bit heading toward halftime but out of the gate U-M was getting after it.

2. Juwan Howard always instilling confidence in his role players

Michigan has a tournament title under its belt and a few conference games in the books and we're still seeing Howard go deep into the rotation to get guys meaningful minutes. He understands how important those guys could be in tough situations down the road so he's giving them a chance to get comfortable on the floor in non-blowout situations. Sophomore guard Adrian Nunez got some early run when junior Isaiah Livers went out with what appeared to be an upper leg injury on his left leg, but since he started earlier this year he performed well. Senior big man Austin Davis was inserted into the lineup with more than 12 minutes remaining on the first half clock, and he too did well. He's played some meaningful minutes this year and looks confident when he's in there. Those are two prime examples of how Howard has brought along his roster, 1-15. Freshman Cole Bajema and walk on CJ Baird even got some run.

3. Jon Teske is Plan A against smaller teams

As has been the case all year, Teske remains a huge focal point of the offense especially against undersized teams. The Wolverine guards made a concerted effort to dump it into Teske early and often and it resulted in the big senior scoring 15 points. Teske also grabbed seven rebounds, including three on the offensive end. Presbyterian's tallest player was 6-9 so Teske pretty much had his way with the Blue Hose.

4. Eli Brooks does it again

Brooks has shown that he can be the go-to guy on the offensive end for the Wolverines. With Livers out early, Brooks stepped up and led the Wolverines in scoring with 16 points. He went 3-for-5 from three-point ranged and did a great job running the floor. Once again he also showed that he can get up and finish at the rim despite being just 6-1. Brooks has now led the Wolverines in scoring three times this year and, while today's effort was against an outmanned Presbyterian squad, Brooks showed off the whole repertoire and really looked confident shooting the ball. If he's in rhythm and has a little bit of space from behind the arc, he's knocking it down.

5. Adrian Nunez just doesn't have it on defense

I hate being critical of a kid who looks like he's giving it his all and is clearly liked by his teammates and coaches, but Nunez doesn't seem to have the athleticism or foot speed to play defense at this level. Despite starting four games at the beginning of the year in Franz Wagner's absence, Nunez just can't quite get it done on that end of the floor. He has trouble staying in front of guards and routinely fouls too much, which he did against Presbyterian; he fouled out in 13 minutes of action. Nunez has good size at 6-6 and can really shoot it from the outside, but being a step too slow on defense is going to keep him on the bench in any game that could go either way.

