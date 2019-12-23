Video & Analysis: Cole Bajema Talks Relationship With Juwan Howard

Freshman Cole Bajema hasn't played much this year but he scored nine points against Presbyterian on 3-for-4 shooting including one from downtown. The lanky guard is still figuring it out as a rookie but loves how he's being brought along by Juwan Howard.

As someone who was once committed to play for John Beilein, Bajema could've easily looked around once Beilein opted for the NBA, but he didn't. He stuck with Michigan once Howard was hired and he couldn't be happier about it. He talked about that after the blowout win over Presbyterian just hours before hopping on a plane to head to Washington for the holidays.

Brown's Breakdown

I full believe everything Bajema said because of how Howard conducts himself. I have been so impressed by Juwan Howard as a person. It obviously started when he was hired and you could see how passionate and truly happy he was to be back at his alma mater. It continued with the Bajema situation and we're now seeing it with how he's recruiting.

I've also noticed it with current players like David DeJulius, Brandon Johns and Colin Castleton especially. The sophomore trio all spoke glowingly about Howard during the preseason and felt a new sense of freedom in their new coach's system.

I also like the pregame ritual of Howard hugging each one of his players. It's a "bro hug" but it looks genuine. Howard deeply cares about his guys and it comes across in situations like that and every time he opens his mouth after a game or in a press conference. He always seems to say the right thing, which goes back to the success he's had and will have on the recruiting trail.

I'm still not completely sure he's got the coaching chops on his own to go toe to toe with the best in the country, but he leans heavily on Phil Martelli and definitely has something that not every coach does — a real, genuine, heartfelt and deep connection with his players. He's going to ace every recruiting visit he goes on and will continue to instill high levels of confidence in his guys, which goes farther than skill does sometimes.

