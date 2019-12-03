Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Eli Brooks Explains Where His High Basketball IQ Comes From

Brandon Brown

Junior guard Eli Brooks has been a revelation this year and his basketball IQ is a big reason why. He's not the tallest or strongest player on the team but he's able to make plays because he knows where to be and when to be there. Brooks broke down where that knowledge comes from and explains how it has helped him blow up in his third year at Michigan. 

Brown's Breakdown

I have been so impressed with Brooks. During an open practice before the season started, I noted how much Brooks stood out. He looked more athletic and explosive and certainly more confident. 

He has started every game, is second on the team in minutes played behind only Isaiah Livers and is third on the team in scoring with a 12.9 point per game average. He scored a career high 24 points in a game twice already and he's shooting 50 percent from three-point range. 

To put it bluntly, he's been a stud.

Brooks has shored up the two spot, which was a pretty big question mark heading into the season. With a leader like Zavier Simpson at point guard, freshman Franz Wagner coming into his own at the three, and Isaiah Livers and Jon Teske solidly holding down the four and the five, Brooks has slotted in perfectly for what U-M wants to do and needs. He's a big reason why the Wolverines are 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country.

What has impressed you most about Brooks? How do you think he'll do for the rest of the year? Comment below!!!

