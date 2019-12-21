Video: Franz Wagner Talks Confidence Level, Juwan Howard's Endorsement

Freshman guard Franz Wagner has had some high highs and low lows this season but his confidence has remained steady. Head coach Juwan Howard says that Wagner is going to be one of the best to ever play at Michigan, which is obviously a big time endorsement from a member of the Fab Five. Wagner talked about his confidence level, his head coach's trust in him and what allowed him to be confident from day one after the injury.

