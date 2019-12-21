Wolverine Digest
Video: Franz Wagner Talks Confidence Level, Juwan Howard's Endorsement

Brandon Brown

Freshman guard Franz Wagner has had some high highs and low lows this season but his confidence has remained steady. Head coach Juwan Howard says that Wagner is going to be one of the best to ever play at Michigan, which is obviously a big time endorsement from a member of the Fab Five. Wagner talked about his confidence level, his head coach's trust in him and what allowed him to be confident from day one after the injury.

How do you think Wagner will play for the rest of the year? What needs to come along still? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Missed Opportunities Against Oregon, Fixing Them Moving Forward

Brandon Brown

Michigan struggled to shoot it against Oregon and Isaiah Livers knows why. He talks about that and more ahead of the Presbyterian game.

Video: Juwan Howard's Scouting Report On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan is a massive favorite over Presbyterian but as Juwan Howard likes to say, "We respect all opponents."

Listen: Brushed Off By OSU, MSU, Dan Dierdorf Became A Michigan Legend

MichaelSpath

In this week's #GameOfMyLife Dan Dierdorf discusses how he ended up at Michigan, his father-son-like relationship with Bo Schembechler, blocking for Ron Johnson and more.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Brandon Brown

Michigan is facing Alabama in a couple of weeks but it's not exactly the Alabama team we've watched over the last several years.

Michigan Basketball All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

Two Final Fours, four Big Ten titles, eight NCAA appearances. It was a great decade for Michigan basketball. We present our All-Decade Team.

Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh was viewed as a guru at the position before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Bouncing Back After Tough Oregon Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a week to think about its last-second loss to Oregon.

Hunter Dickinson Goes Blue

Steve Deace

One of the top center prospects in the country, Hunter Dickinson, commits to sign with Michigan in the 2020 basketball recruiting class.

Video: Franz Wagner Shows Love To Allen Iverson

Brandon Brown

Franz Wagner showed up to a media availability wearing a very cool Allen Iverson hoodie from Germany.