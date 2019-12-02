Wolverine Digest
BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown

After beginning the season unranked, Michigan is now No. 4 in the AP poll.

The Wolverines went to the Bahamas and beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga en route to a tournament championship in the Battle 4 Atlantis. At the time, the Tarheels were No. 6 in the country, while the Zags checked in at No. 8, giving U-M two top-ten wins over the span of two days. 

No other team in the country has a resumé like Michigan's at this time and the Wolverines might just jump up to the top of the heap if they can beat a No. 1-ranked Louisville team on the road tomorrow night. However it plays out, it's clear that Juwan Howard knows what he's doing and Michigan has a very solid team, top to bottom.

Are you surprised by how high Michigan jumped into the rankings? How good can this team be? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
20 0

Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
3 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Michigan Fans: Demand Change Or Wait It Out?

MichaelSpath
8 0

As far as I see it, Michigan fans have three (maybe four) options as it relates to the state of the program and its relation to Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
7 0

Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
10 0

Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.

2019 All-Big Ten Team: Offense

Steve Deace
1 0

My 2019 All-Big Ten offensive team as well as award winners.

Michigan's John Cooper? We Can Only Hope

Steve Deace
5 0

Why the best-case scenario for the Harbaugh era is that he is indeed Michigan's John Cooper.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
8 0

Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.

Week 14 CFB Playoff and Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
1 0

These are based on how we expect the conference championship games to play out this weekend.