BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

After beginning the season unranked, Michigan is now No. 4 in the AP poll.

The Wolverines went to the Bahamas and beat Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga en route to a tournament championship in the Battle 4 Atlantis. At the time, the Tarheels were No. 6 in the country, while the Zags checked in at No. 8, giving U-M two top-ten wins over the span of two days.

No other team in the country has a resumé like Michigan's at this time and the Wolverines might just jump up to the top of the heap if they can beat a No. 1-ranked Louisville team on the road tomorrow night. However it plays out, it's clear that Juwan Howard knows what he's doing and Michigan has a very solid team, top to bottom.

Are you surprised by how high Michigan jumped into the rankings? How good can this team be? Comment below!!!