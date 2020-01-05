Five Takeaways: Michigan State Runs Michigan Out Of The Breslin Center

Michigan went into East Lansing and got handled by the Spartans losing 87-69. Here are five takeaways from the big loss.

1. Establishing a post presence

It was clear from the beginning of the game, once again, that Michigan wanted to establish senior center Jon Teske down low. Even sophomore Colin Castleton and redshirt junior Austin Davis got their numbers called a few times. Michigan's bigs kept the game close during certain stretches in the first half by shooting a solid percentage and getting to the line. Over the course of the game, however, Michigan's trio of bigs cooled off and ended up going a combined 9-for-23 for 22 points. They also shot just 3-of-7 from the free throw line.

2. Michigan missed Isaiah Livers' outside shooting

The Wolverines shot just 5-of-23 from long distance and didn't really have a go-to shooter from the outside. Sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. brings some great things to the floor, but wasn't ready or willing to shoot the three on several occasions where Livers likely would've put it up. It's unlikely that Livers would've made up the difference that resulted in a 19-point loss, but he certainly would've helped from the outside.

3. Eli Brooks and David DeJulius just about disappeared

Earlier in the week, head coach Juwan Howard highlighted David DeJulius and Eli Brooks as guys who could potentially carry the load with Isaiah Livers out and they simply didn't show up in a big enough way. Brooks played 36 minutes and only scored two points on 1-for-5 shooting including 0-for-4 from three-point range. DeJulius was a little more assertive in less time going for eight points in 18 minutes, but also didn't make a three pointer going 0-for-2 from distance. They obviously fell well short of Livers' 14 points per game and weren't overly effective in terms of making Michigan State account for them.

4. The road remains a monster

Big Ten teams throughout the conference have struggled on the road this year and the Breslin Center, with The Izzone, is one of the toughest places to play. It was hype from the tip and proved to be very unkind for the Wolverines. Jon Teske missed an early shot badly and heard "airball" chants for the rest of the game and really heard it when he fouled out of the ball game. During a couple of momentum stretches for Michigan State the place was so loud that Michigan had trouble communicating on the court. Juwan Howard also picked up a technical foul after a no-call against Austin Davis that probably would've been called at Crisler Center. That's how it goes inside tough road venues and wasn't a surprise. You have to assume that the away gym contributed to Michigan's poor shooting performance (25-of-69) and certainly rattled U-M at times when they tried to make a run. Couple all of that with a lights-out performance by Cassius Winston, a great overall game plan by Tom Izzo and execution from his team and a 19-point loss is what you get.

5. Cassius Winston wins the matchup against Zavier Simpson again

The game obviously isn't just a one-on-one matchup, but when Winston goes for a career high 32 points and nine assists, while Simpson gets 14 points and eight assists, it's noteworthy. Simpson has been really good this year, and actually had a decent game against the Spartans, but Winston was on another level. His offensive prowess is superior to Simpson's and, despite not being a great athlete, manages to play solid, effective defense as well. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is smart with Winston and doesn't always put him on the other team's point guard, which allowed Winston to play 38 minutes without picking up a foul. It's been a great game plan and Winston has been phenomenal against Simpson and the Wolverines. He is now 4-0 against Michigan over the last four meetings.

What stood out to you? How bad was Isaiah Livers missed? Comment below!!!