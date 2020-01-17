Video: Juwan Howard Talks Luka Garza

Iowa big man Luka Garza dropped 44 points on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor a little over a month ago, but Michigan still won the game. Tonight in Iowa City, Garza will certainly be the focal point again and being at home might be enough to give the Hawkeyes a win over the Wolverines.

So far this season, Juwan Howard has been fine with opposing stars getting their's while limiting role players and trying to erase three-point shooting. In some cases it has worked, like against Iowa, but in other cases it hasn't, like against Purdue and Illinois. Howard and his Wolverines are definitely going to try to limit Garza tonight, but that's much easier said than done.

So the question is, does playing Iowa for the second time make it easier to defend Garza?

How do you think Michigan should approach defending Garza tonight? What do you think the results will be? Comment below!!!