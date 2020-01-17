Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Talks Luka Garza

Brandon Brown

Iowa big man Luka Garza dropped 44 points on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor a little over a month ago, but Michigan still won the game. Tonight in Iowa City, Garza will certainly be the focal point again and being at home might be enough to give the Hawkeyes a win over the Wolverines.

So far this season, Juwan Howard has been fine with opposing stars getting their's while limiting role players and trying to erase three-point shooting. In some cases it has worked, like against Iowa, but in other cases it hasn't, like against Purdue and Illinois. Howard and his Wolverines are definitely going to try to limit Garza tonight, but that's much easier said than done.

So the question is, does playing Iowa for the second time make it easier to defend Garza?

How do you think Michigan should approach defending Garza tonight? What do you think the results will be? Comment below!!!

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Man TB12

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/17/20

My final Michigan sports prediction for 2020 says this will be a very important year in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Brandon Brown

MORandy

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

EricGoBlue

Video: Strauss Mann Discusses Success As Michigan's No. 1 Goalie

Coming off a sweep of Notre Dame, Michigan has a chance to ruffle some feathers in the Big Ten thanks to the play of sophomore goalie Strauss Mann.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Listen: Discussing The Departure Of Anthony Campanile

Anthony Campanile is the second assistant coach to leave Michigan during coaching-carousel season.

Brandon Brown

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Steve Deace

marlonmdg

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Playing Iowa For The Second Time

Michigan will travel to Iowa City tomorrow night in an attempt to sweep the Hawkeyes during the regular season.

Brandon Brown

Video: Austin Davis On Team Togetherness, Defending Luka Garza

It's going to take multiple bodies to defend Luka Garza tomorrow night and Austin Davis is one of them.

Brandon Brown