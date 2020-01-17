Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status, Playing With & Without Him

Brandon Brown

At his pregame media availability yesterday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard put his hands together and prayed for a speedier recovery for Isaiah Livers. 

The junior forward is still listed as "day to day" but has already missed four games and is likely out for tonight's matchup against Iowa. Livers is Michigan's most versatile player and had been shooting the ball from three-point range as well as anyone in the country before injuring his groin nearly four weeks ago. 

Howard was asked about Livers' availability and  he made it very clear that the teams misses and needs him. Howard also explained how not having him makes scouting his team a little trickier for Iowa.

Do you think Livers will play tonight? How much is he missed? Comment below!!!

