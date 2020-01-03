Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Touching Message About David Stern

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard once dreamed about walking across the stage to shake David Stern's hand as a new NBA draft pick. He also dreamed about receiving a championship ring from Stern. Howard accomplished both, but those were just two short moments of many that he shared with the late ex-NBA commissioner.

Stern did a lot for the game of basketball and in doing so, for Howard. The rookie head coach spoke for more than three minutes about Stern and explained what the former commissioner meant to him and his life all these years later.

