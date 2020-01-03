Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Touching Message About David Stern

Brandon Brown

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard once dreamed about walking across the stage to shake David Stern's hand as a new NBA draft pick. He also dreamed about receiving a championship ring from Stern. Howard accomplished both, but those were just two short moments of many that he shared with the late ex-NBA commissioner. 

Stern did a lot for the game of basketball and in doing so, for Howard. The rookie head coach spoke for more than three minutes about Stern and explained what the former commissioner meant to him and his life all these years later.

What are your favorite NBA memories? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz announced on Twitter today he is leaving for the NFL, and U-M most now replace four starters.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Well, I didn't do very well on these, which is no surprise when you look at the outcome of the game.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Chris Partridge Leaves For Ole Miss

Steve Deace

Michigan's top recruiter has decided to take a promotion to defensive coordinator with the Rebels.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks Seniors After Season-Ending Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan's seniors are now done playing college football and unfortunately will go out on a low note.

Way Too Early Predictions: Michigan's Top 10 Players In 2020

MichaelSpath

As we continue to look ahead to 2020, I offer an early glimpse at the 10 players who could be Michigan's best next year (not who are the best right now).

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Shea Patterson did not play his best game against the Crimson Tide but you'd never know it listening to Jim Harbaugh.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan kept it close for a half, but Alabama proved to be too much for the Wolverines, beating Michigan 35-16.