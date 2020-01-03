Video: Juwan Howard Praises Cassius Winston, Breaks Down His Game

Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 assists per game and is shooting better than 37 percent from three-point range. He handles the ball a ton and is turning it over less than three times a game. There's a reason he was the Big Ten Player of the Year last year and he's playing well enough to earn the award again.

Because of all of that, Juwan Howard and his Michigan Wolverines have Winston high on the scouting report. Howard praised the Spartan point guard and knows that his own guy, Zavier Simpson, is going to have to be on his game to contain Winston.

What do you think of Winston's game? Do you think Zavier Simpson can keep him in check? Comment below!!!