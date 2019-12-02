Video: Juwan Howard Previews Matchup With No. 1 Ranked Louisville

Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard are literally off to the best possible start to the 2019-20 season at 7-0. They Wolverines ran through the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament taking down top ten opponents in North Carolina and Gonzaga. Now, the Wolverines have their sights set on top-ranked Louisville.

Howard knows that the Cardinals are going to be as tough as anyone they've played so far and outlined what it's going to take to get another massive win tomorrow night.

