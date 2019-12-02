Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Previews Matchup With No. 1 Ranked Louisville

Brandon Brown

Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard are literally off to the best possible start to the 2019-20 season at 7-0. They Wolverines ran through the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament taking down top ten opponents in North Carolina and Gonzaga. Now, the Wolverines have their sights set on top-ranked Louisville.

Howard knows that the Cardinals are going to be as tough as anyone they've played so far and outlined what it's going to take to get another massive win tomorrow night.

Can Michigan beat No. 1 Louisville? Will Michigan be No. 1 if they win? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Michigan Fans: Demand Change Or Wait It Out?

MichaelSpath
As far as I see it, Michigan fans have three (maybe four) options as it relates to the state of the program and its relation to Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.

What Can Michigan Do?

Brandon Brown
Michigan just got pounded by Ohio State again and now has to pick up the pieces. How can they do it?

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.

2019 All-Big Ten Team: Offense

Steve Deace
My 2019 All-Big Ten offensive team as well as award winners.

Michigan's John Cooper? We Can Only Hope

Steve Deace
Why the best-case scenario for the Harbaugh era is that he is indeed Michigan's John Cooper.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.