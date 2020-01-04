Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Loves What Eli Brooks And David DeJulius Bring To The Table

Brandon Brown

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has used some unique lineups this year and one of them includes both David DeJulius and Eli Brooks, and sometimes, Zavier Simpson as well. Playing three "point guards" who are all about six-feet tall isn't a common approach in college basketball, but Howard explained why it works with guys like Brooks and DeJulius.

What do you like about Brooks' and DeJulius' game? Do you like the three-point guard lineup? Comment below!!!

