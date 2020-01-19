Michigan Commit Terrance Williams Receives Rave Reviews From Local Analyst

Washington D.C. Gonzaga four-star power forward committed to Michigan on New Year's Day giving Juwan Howard a versatile, strong and tough combo guard/forward that can play several positions at the next level.

Michael Errigo has been covering the private school boys basketball beat for two years at The Washington Post and Gonzaga is one of the teams that receives the most coverage. Errigo has watched Williams in person many times and really likes what he sees. We threw several Williams-centric questions at Errigo and his answers should have Michigan fans excited.

Wolverine Digest: What would you say are Williams' strengths on the court?

Michael Errigo: He’s been an impact player in the talent-rich WCAC for multiple years now and he was a First Team All-Met selection for us last year.

When you watch him play, the thing that stands out most is his strength. He can get to the basket pretty easily, even in a conference that has a ton of size. He’s great on the boards and knows how to bully people down low. He also has a high basketball IQ. One thing that’s always been clear in interviews is that Gonzaga coach Steve Turner trusts him completely in big spots as well.

WD: I know you mention him being strong, and you can tell he is by looking at him, but is there any concern with his size? He’s bulky and sounds like he plays like a post player, but is probably only 6-6 on a good day right?

ME: You know, I used to wonder about that, watching him play down low in high school at his size. I thought about what he would do in college, but I’ve been impressed, this year especially, with his versatility. He’s expanded his range and polished his jumper every year and I think he’s at a point where he could defend both a post player and a wing. So I think that could actually be pretty valuable at the next level.

WD: Let's talk about that flip side then....what does he need to get better at? What are the weak parts of his game coming out of high school?

ME: I’d say he just needs to continue to develop those outside wing skills. He’ll have to keep working to make his shot better and work to become a better ball handler and passer. Kids of his size and strength can get pretty easy buckets down low in high school, so he’ll have to adjust to the difficulties of the college paint.

WD: How is he athletically?

ME: He’s not the most explosive athlete in the area. You’re not going to see him leaping up for a highlight jam that much, but he has the athleticism to block shots and protect the rim, at least on the high school level.

WD: Tell me about him as a kid — on the court vs. off the court, as a teammate, student, etc.

ME: He's a great kid. I hate to toot Gonzaga’s horn too much, but Steve Turner produces a lot of really solid student-athletes and Terrance is almost the perfect version of that. I can't speak to what he does in the classroom, but in interviews he’s consistently smart and respectful. As I said before, it’s easy to tell that Steve trusts him to be a leader on and off the court.

WD: What about his recruitment? He originally committed to Georgetown but obviously is now with Michigan...how much do you know about how all of that happened?

ME: Not very much. We tried to get in contact after he decommitted but obviously he didn’t really want to discuss it. After that, I just heard the official visit to Michigan went really well and he decided it was the best place for him.

What does this all say about Juwan Howard as a recruiter? What do you think Williams will do at Michigan?