Michigan Basketball Up To No. 11 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown

College basketball has been pretty crazy this year already. Michigan State started out as the consensus No. 1 team but that was short lived as they lost their season opener against Kentucky. The Wildcats took over the No. 1 spot but then they lost, as did Duke, Louisville and most recently Kansas, all while being ranked No. 1.

Now, Gonzaga finds themselves ranked No. 1 with a 13-1 record. Of course, that one loss was an 18-point beatdown at the hands of Michigan in the finals of the Battle for Atlantis, which tells us one thing — it's anyone's year.

Michigan is now 9-3 after a 42-point blowout win over Presbyterian on Saturday. The Wolverines have lost at Louisville, at Illinois and, unfortunately, at home in overtime against Oregon, who now sits at No. 6 in the latest poll. If Michigan had won that game, they'd probably be No. 5 or 6 in the poll, but they didn't. 

All things considered, Michigan is still in a great spot with a chance to make another statement against Michigan State on Jan. 5 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will first play another tune up game against UMass-Lowell next Sunday before diving head first into the rest of the Big Ten slate. The Wolverines are up three spots to No. 11 in this week's poll after the dominant win over the Blue Hose and have a chance to get healthy and healed over the holiday season. Here's a look at the rest of the AP poll as college basketball takes a bit of a break until the new year.

How would you grade Michigan's season so far? How do you think they'll do after the new year? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?

Video & Analysis: Cole Bajema Talks Relationship With Juwan Howard

Brandon Brown

Cole Bajema was originally committed to John Beilein but he's so glad he stuck with the Wolverines and Juwan Howard.

Questions We're Asking: Should Michigan Pursue A QB Transfer?

MichaelSpath

Looking at three questions arising from the week that was, including whether former Stanford KJ Costello should be pursued and what to make of Khaleke Hudson's comments about Ohio State.

Taking A Closer Look At Michigan's Early Enrollees

Brandon Brown

Michigan's roster will grow by eight with early enrollees and six of them are already on campus and practicing.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a lot of defensive linemen step up this year but one seemed to do more than most week in and week out.

Video: Austin Davis Talks Tough Oregon Loss, Finals After Win Over Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Sometimes we forget that student athletes have more going on than just the games we see them play in.

Video & Analysis: Jon Teske Talks Being Focal Point On Offense

Brandon Brown

Jon Teske isn't option No. 1 on every possession, but he is more than ever before.

Best Guess 2020 Roster: Post Early Signing Day Update

Steve Deace

Our latest projection of what Michigan's football roster could look like next season, updated post-early signing day.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan was a massive favorite over the Blue Hose and it played out that way on the floor in XX-XX win for the Wolverines.

Video: Per Juwan Howard, There's Always Room For Improvement

Brandon Brown

Michigan beat Presbyterian by 42 points but Juwan Howard still found several coaching points.