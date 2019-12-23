Michigan Basketball Up To No. 11 In AP Poll

College basketball has been pretty crazy this year already. Michigan State started out as the consensus No. 1 team but that was short lived as they lost their season opener against Kentucky. The Wildcats took over the No. 1 spot but then they lost, as did Duke, Louisville and most recently Kansas, all while being ranked No. 1.

Now, Gonzaga finds themselves ranked No. 1 with a 13-1 record. Of course, that one loss was an 18-point beatdown at the hands of Michigan in the finals of the Battle for Atlantis, which tells us one thing — it's anyone's year.

Michigan is now 9-3 after a 42-point blowout win over Presbyterian on Saturday. The Wolverines have lost at Louisville, at Illinois and, unfortunately, at home in overtime against Oregon, who now sits at No. 6 in the latest poll. If Michigan had won that game, they'd probably be No. 5 or 6 in the poll, but they didn't.

All things considered, Michigan is still in a great spot with a chance to make another statement against Michigan State on Jan. 5 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will first play another tune up game against UMass-Lowell next Sunday before diving head first into the rest of the Big Ten slate. The Wolverines are up three spots to No. 11 in this week's poll after the dominant win over the Blue Hose and have a chance to get healthy and healed over the holiday season. Here's a look at the rest of the AP poll as college basketball takes a bit of a break until the new year.

