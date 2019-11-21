Video: Juwan Howard Updates Franz Wagner's Status

Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team will take on Houston Baptist tomorrow night and for the fourth time this year, it'll be without freshman Franz Wagner. The 6-9, 205-pounder is expected to step right into the starting lineup but it won't be happening just yet as he recovers from a right wrist injury.

Howard also confirmed that Wagner will head to the Bahamas with the rest of the team and also got into what exactly Wagner has been doing and how he's trying to stay ready for when he is cleared.

