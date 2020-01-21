Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Head coach Juwan Howard has fielded multiple questions about Isaiah Livers since the junior forward injured his groin more than a month ago and it's the same today as it was when the injury occurred.

Livers is day to day.

Michigan hosts Penn State tomorrow and it seems pretty unlikely that Livers will play against the Nittany Lions. We did see Livers in a uniform and warming up on the road against Iowa but he obviously wasn't ready for live action. Will he be tomorrow? It doesn't seem like it but Howard is optimistic that his versatile forward will be ready to go soon.

