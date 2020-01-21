WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Brandon Brown

Head coach Juwan Howard has fielded multiple questions about Isaiah Livers since the junior forward injured his groin more than a month ago and it's the same today as it was when the injury occurred.

Livers is day to day.

Michigan hosts Penn State tomorrow and it seems pretty unlikely that Livers will play against the Nittany Lions. We did see Livers in a uniform and warming up on the road against Iowa but he obviously wasn't ready for live action. Will he be tomorrow? It doesn't seem like it but Howard is optimistic that his versatile forward will be ready to go soon. 

Do you think Livers plays tomorrow? How good can Michigan be when he returns to the lineup? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

haulinoats

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

WolverineinNC

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

by

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Penn State

Michigan should get a win against Penn State at home but no games in the Big Ten are gimmes.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Even though Michigan is on a bit of a skid right now, they are still an extremely confident and positive bunch per Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh have added Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the defensive staff.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace

Tampa Reporter Breaks Down The Brian Jean-Mary Hire

Brian Jean-Mary seems to check all of the boxes as an assistant coach.

Brandon Brown

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up 2020 Commitment From Jace Howard

Jace Howard, son of basketball coach Juwan Howard, has committed to Michigan.

Brandon Brown