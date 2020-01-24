Listen: Discussing The Level Of Concern For Michigan To Make The Tournament

It's not even February yet, but already there's some discussion about whether or not Michigan will make the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines have now suffered three losses in a row including a nine-point L against Penn State in Ann Arbor.

Being 0-5 on the road this year is one thing, but now the Wolverines are losing to beatable teams inside the Crisler Center. That simply can't happen if Juwan Howard wants to get his team into the tournament in year one.

Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed the level of concern when it comes to Michigan's chances at making the tournament on Inside the Huddle yesterday. We each gave a "threat level" on a scale of 1-10 and explained our score based on what we've recently seen out of the maize and blue.

Do you think Michigan will make the NCAA tournament? What's the most pressing issue for the Wolverines? Comment below!!!