Listen: Discussing The Level Of Concern For Michigan To Make The Tournament

Brandon Brown

It's not even February yet, but already there's some discussion about whether or not Michigan will make the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines have now suffered three losses in a row including a nine-point L against Penn State in Ann Arbor. 

Being 0-5 on the road this year is one thing, but now the Wolverines are losing to beatable teams inside the Crisler Center. That simply can't happen if Juwan Howard wants to get his team into the tournament in year one.

Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed the level of concern when it comes to Michigan's chances at making the tournament on Inside the Huddle yesterday. We each gave a "threat level" on a scale of 1-10 and explained our score based on what we've recently seen out of the maize and blue.

Do you think Michigan will make the NCAA tournament? What's the most pressing issue for the Wolverines? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/24/20

If tomorrow's game against Illinois were football, we'd call it a helmet game.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

Here's What I'm Thinking...The State Of Michigan Basketball

With Michigan on a three-game losing streak, I'm pretty concerned about how things look right now.

Brandon Brown

Video: Nick Granowicz Honors Mother With Star Performance At Penn State

After his mom passed away this summer, freshman forward Nick Granowicz had a career night on his mother's birthday.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

Listen: How Worrisome Are Michigan's Defensive Issues?

Michigan has now lost three games in a row and Juwan Howard is worried about his team's defensive approach.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

Video: Bigger Ten Takes First Look At 2020 College Football Rosters

This week's Bigger Ten episode takes a first look at 2020 college football rosters, and has the latest on a grueling Big Ten basketball schedule.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Doesn't Understand Disconnect On Defense

Michigan lost by nine against Penn State at home and it definitely puzzled head coach Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

