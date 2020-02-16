WolverineDigest
Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

Brandon Brown

At one point, Michigan lost three games in a row at home and it looked like the season might spiral out of control. Now, with Isaiah Livers back in the lineup, the Wolverines seem to be trending in a positive direction as the regular season winds down. As seven-point favorites, the Wolverines should be confident against the Hoosiers on their home court but they'll have to keep it tight. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

I think Michigan is clicking at exactly the right time. The regular season is just about over and with Isaiah Livers back and healthy, U-M is at full strength on both ends of the floor. He's arguably Michigan's most dangerous weapon on offense and on defense, he talks more than anyone not named Zavier Simpson. It also puts Michigan's rotation back to normal allowing David DeJulius, Austin Davis and especially Brandon Johns Jr. to play their roles to perfection. Livers will perform well again as he gets up to full strength as will the bench. If Eli Brooks, Jon Teske or Franz Wagner can get it going to the tune of more than 20 points, the Wolverines will roll. I see it happening.

Michigan 81, Indiana 65

Steve Deace

This game is the ideal setup for Michigan. Indiana ended a slump with a win, and is no longer in a desperate situation. Plus, the Hoosiers did it with a total outlier, hitting a season high in threes. This is one of the worst perimeter shooting teams in the conference, so you can’t expect them to replicate that formula for success. Expect regression to the mean instead. Michigan gets an extra day of rest advantage, too. I expect the Wolverines to put forth a dominant performance. 

Michigan 75, Indiana 61 

Michael Spath

On Friday's radio show, we all broke down our Michigan player to watch and I cheated a bit, going with the U-M bench. With Isaiah Livers back in the lineup, Michigan now can legitimately go 8-deep, and the three guys coming off the bench - David DeJulius, Brandon Johns and Austin Davis - are all scorers that have contributed 20 and 21 points the past two contests. The Wolverines' bench will again be a big factor in today's game, giving Michigan the edge over Indiana. These three score 25 and Michigan wins by double digits.

Michigan 74, Indiana 62

What are your keys to the game? What is your prediction? Comment below!!!

