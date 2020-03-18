WolverineDigest
Opinion Roundtable: Could Michigan Have Actually Made It To The Final Four?

Brandon Brown

Michigan wasn't playing its best basketball heading into the Big Ten Tournament, but with a senior point guard like Zavier Simpson, a surging freshman in Franz Wagner, a versatile do-it-all scorer like Isaiah Livers, an underrated two-way player like Eli Brooks and a dormant Jon Teske potentially waiting to explode, a run in the NCAA tournament wasn't viewed as impossible.

In fact, NBC Sports used a game simulator to predict the NCAA tournament and put Michigan in the Final Four. I broke those matchups down with scores, analysis and even box scores. Since it's not going to happen on the court, we can only speak in hypotheticals. Could Michigan have actually made the Final Four? We discuss...

Brandon Brown

If I had to put money on it happening, I'd say no, but this year's field was pretty wide open. A more likely outcome would've been a win in the first round in a 7-10 matchup and then a loss in the second round to 2-seed Villanova. It's highly unlikely that a 15-seed would've beaten the Wildcats, but it has happened and that would've made for a clearer path for the Wolverines.

I said it as Michigan was preparing to take on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament — the Wolverines have four games left this season. I thought U-M would topple Rutgers, lose to Wisconsin in the conference tourney and then win its first-round matchup before being eliminated in the round of 32. Could the Wolverines have gotten hot and made it to the Final Four? Sure. Plenty of Cinderellas have danced their way to the semis, but smart money was on U-M bowing out much earlier.

Steve Deace

I think Michigan was like about 30 teams in this year's field — with the right draw the Wolverines could've absolutely made it to the Final Four. The efficiency numbers were collectively down to their lowest levels across the board this season since the first year of one and done in 2006, which explains the historic levels of parity we saw this season. Throw in the fact that senior point guards have been traditionally capable of big things in the tournament, and the Wolverines have been exceptional on neutral courts the past few seasons. 

Michael Spath

Not very possible. Except ... if as the NBCSports simulator forecasted, Michigan played Florida, N. Kentucky, West Virginia and Dayton in succession, then you could see a path in which the Wolverines advanced to the semifinals. The Flyers would be considered the biggest challenge and, while Dayton is 29-2 this year and ranked fourth by Kenpom, it has just one win this season against a Top 50 Kenpom team (it also has two losses). Michigan, meanwhile, has nine such wins and is much more battle tested. The Mountaineers were one of the nation's best teams through January, going 18-4 but they were 3-6 down the stretch, fading much like Michigan was (though WVU did have a season-ending win over Baylor).

In this hypothetical bracket there is just no perfect team standing in Michigan's way, but I would expect second-seeded Villanova to win its first-round matchup and the Wildcats would likely take down the Wolverines. So while it's fun to dream, the realist in me still doesn't think it would happen. 

How do you think Michigan's tournament would've went? How accurate do you think the simulator was? Comment below!!!

