Opinion Roundtable: Should Winter Sport Seniors Receive An Extra Year Of Eligibility?

Michigan fans are going to look most directly at basketball seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske when it comes to the opportunities lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak given the magnitude of the NCAA tournament, but there are seniors littered across Michigan's winter sport rosters and across the country who were robbed of their final chances in their respective sports. It looks like only a matter of time before the NCAA officially grants an extra year of eligibility to spring sport seniors, but what about the winter sport athletes?

Brandon Brown

I find myself a little torn here. I love the idea of seniors getting a chance to pursue what was taken from them, but I also think it's a massive logistical nightmare to figure out. There are also several layers and different situations that make it all pretty tricky to solve, including whether or not all seniors deserve it.

While it is certainly a bummer that so many seniors missed out on some prime opportunities, not all of them did. For instance, Nebraska and Northwestern basketball completed its entire season. Would their seniors get a chance to compete again even though they actually weren't robbed of anything? Why should they be rewarded for not being very good on the court? That's kind of callous, but it's true. There are going to be situations like that across all sports. I think it needs to be considered.

I also just don't really understand how it would work. So many seniors aren't playing their sport anymore once their college careers are over. They were ready to graduate, perhaps relocate and start their professional lives. Many probably had something loosely lined up already. Is all of that put on hold simply to play their sport again? Obviously they wouldn't have any school left to do, so do they just hang out in Ann Arbor and play their sport once it starts in October?

I just think it's really messy for the winter sports and therefore, probably shouldn't extend to them. I'm all for spring sport athletes getting a shot because they still had most of their seasons remaining. In most cases, at least in college basketball, the season was around 90% complete. Even if Michigan had gone on to win the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, they would've added a total of 10 more games, meaning that the stopping point as of last Thursday was a season that was 75% complete.

If the powers that be can figure it out, I'm fine with it. It's not like I'd be upset to see seniors get another shot, I just personally don't think it's necessary and probably wouldn't be worth the headache.

Steve Deace

I’m all for it given the extraordinary circumstances for three reasons:

1) These are once in a lifetime opportunities, so if there’s a way to replenish them for all these athletes who worked so hard for them and lost them for reasons beyond their control, why not?

2) This would also help bolster a watered down talent base in college basketball. Look at it as boosting the supply chain.

3) Selfishly, I’d love to see one of my all time favorite Wolverines, Zavier Simpson, running point with all that talent coming in/back next season. He’s the perfect distributor senior point guard for such a deep and diverse team.

Michael Spath

I am incredibly empathetic for what this must be like for Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, for the countless other seniors across college basketball, for Jake Slaker, Will Lockwood, Griffin Luce and Luke Martin of the Michigan hockey team. However, I don't think they should receive another year simply to play out the postseason. Simpson and Teske played 31 games. They completed for a Big Ten championship. They beat Gonzaga. They beat Michigan State. They lost tough games at Crisler, heartbreakers. They won at Purdue. If you grant an extra year of eligibility to seniors for winter sports, you essentially void an entire campaign. You're saying what occurred in November, December, January and February didn't matter. It didn't count. That doesn't make sense.

Now, I do believe these seniors should have a chance to compete for a championship. The NBA and the NHL will all be pushed back. It is very likely their seasons will extend into July. The NBA and NHL Drafts can wait. If we're clear of the conoravirus pandemic in a few months, I'd like the NCAA to stage March Madness and the Frozen Four. Put the teams back together. Give them 7-10 days of practice and let's play. Every team will be on level playing field, every team must start from scratch. To me, finishing what the seniors started makes the most sense. Giving them an entire extra year, 30+ more games as a "redo" on 2019-20 does not.

What do you think? How would you handle giving extra eligibility to seniors whose seasons were cut short? Comment below!!!