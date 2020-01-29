WolverineDigest
Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Brandon Brown

Michigan went into Lincoln without Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers and came away with an 11-point win. The 79-68 victory was pretty unorthodox in terms of who played and who led the way, but a win is a win. The question is now, what does it mean for Michigan moving forward and how can it all look once the team is at full strength again?

I picked Nebraska to win at home so I'm quite pleasantly surprised that Michigan was able to go into a hostile environment and get a win without Simpson and Livers. I think it shows that the team, even without two of its vocal and on-court leaders, can rally, stick together and play winning basketball. During the four game skid, Juwan Howard spoke about keeping his guys together and constantly said that confidence was not an issue. Nebraska isn't a good team but you have to believe him after watching last night's game. I think this could be a turning point for the team. Michigan has four very winnable games coming up and a home tilt against the Spartans. Maybe last night's win over the Huskers can be a springboard for the team. At the very least, you know that's what Howard is going to tell his guys.

Steve Deace

At the very least its a respite to a slide that threatened to become a drain circling. Most optimistically, it could be a catalyst for this team to go on a run in February. Somewhere in the middle is it's a much-needed confidence builder. We won't know until the team shows us with its play starting on Saturday which of those three it is. But at the very least I think this could be the first "culture win" of the Juwan Howard era. On the road, minus your two best players and leaders, playing a combination of players nobody would've envisioned before the season, and then getting that win speaks well to Howard and his staff's ability to rally the troops. 

Michael Spath

I don't think we'll really know if it made a difference until Zavier Simpson returns because this team, as selfless as they played Tuesday night, can't beat Rutgers or Michigan State, etc., short-staffed, forced to play walk-on CJ Baird and/or Adrien Nunez for extended minutes. But if Simpson comes back, and they can build off this performance, then it could salvage the season. But I will hold off on passing judgment until I see Saturday's game and until Simpson (and Isaiah Livers) returns.

What do you think the win meant? How do you think Saturday will play out? Comment below!!!

