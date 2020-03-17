Putting A Bow On The Season With Juwan Howard

The college basketball season came to an abrupt end last weekend leaving players, coaches and fans reeling. Now that his head has stopped spinning, Juwan Howard has been able to look back at the season and try to make sense of the big picture. He talked about that with Brian Boesch on Inside Michigan Basketball.

"I’m still taking it day by day and regrouping," he said. "There’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve been slowly getting into preparing for this offseason, but at the end of the day, I’m hit by it as well, just like the players. I'm still devastated and it’s still fresh news for me. It’s still disappointing that our season ended the way it did. Adversity teaches us all a lesson. It helps us all grow, so this is a great learning tool for us all — not just our players but life in general. It’s a life lesson."

Speaking of growing, seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson did a lot of that Michigan. Only a year of that growth was spent with Howard, but it didn't take long for the rookie head coach to realize that they'd be invaluable in his own development and to Michigan Nation as well.

"[Simpson] has been great," Howard said. "He’s been a great example. He’s represented the Block M how it should be worn. Everyone sees how hard he works on the court and have seen his passion through all the years wearing the Michigan jersey. He’s loved by his teammates and loved by his coaches. His work ethic is just like no other. He's one of the hardest workers that I’ve ever seen. He’s been a great guy to coach this year. I think all of his teammates are going to miss him; I know I’m going to miss him tremendously. He made my job a lot easier.

"Jon is a high character guy. Everyone in the locker room loves him. He’s a fun guy, funny. He has developed year after year. He’s another one that’s done a great job representing the University of Michigan — wearing that jersey, being proud to wear the jersey. He’s a great example for guys like Colin Castleton. Sitting there watching Jon work in practice and how he’s been able to take Colin under his wing and help him, and many others as well. He’s exactly what you want from a captain and a senior. He's a guy that’s all in."

It's not all about Simpson and Teske, though. Howard had a chance to bond with everyone on his roster in a short amount of time. It became quite clear that Howard endeared himself to his guys and that's the biggest reason Howard himself is disappointed in how the season ended.

"Each and every guy playing for one another," Howard said. "They all enjoy each other’s success, being all in, loving to come to practice every day, knowing I’m going to work with a great group of guys that are passionate about the game of basketball, wanting to learn more, wanting to know more and are open to accepting learning very well and a group that loves Michigan. Each and every one of them wants to be a part of the University of Michigan Block M, and they’ve proven that with how they represented the university. That’s what I’m going to remember the most about this team and this year."

Finally, Howard has a message to the fans that he loves so much. Fans that once cheered for him as a player are now cheering for him as a coach and his players, and for that, he's very grateful.

"I appreciate all of the support out there from Michigan fans," Howard said. "They’ve been great all year, man. Unfortunately, we all have to experience this. At the end of the day, I know we have some of the best fans, great students. The Maize Rage has been awesome this year supporting the team. The players appreciate it. I know all the staff does, too. Not only that, our managers are some of the best in college basketball. They are great kids, hard workers, grinders; they’re all in. They do whatever they can to help the players and help the staff.

"We just have a beautiful Michigan family that’s always been there helping throughout the season. I’m just so grateful to have a great group of players to coach and a wonderful staff to help me and help serve the players and also the managers. The Michigan family, I’m forever grateful, and at the end of the day, I just wish everyone great health. I will always keep everyone in my prayers and I mean that, I don’t say it just to say it. I will leave this by saying Go Blue."