Rangy Sharpshooter High On Michigan
Dusty May has pretty much been batting 1.000 ever since he arrived in Ann Arbor. He assembled a phenomenal, young staff, landed just about everyone he wanted to land from the transfer portal and secured a couple of high school commitments all in the matter of a little over a month. Now, he has his sights set on the 2025 class. One particular player was just on campus for an unofficial visit and things look to have gone swimmingly.
Greenfield (Ind.) Greenfield-Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins was just on campus and looked right at home in the maize and blue.
The 6-5, 180-pounder is an absolute sniper from long distance and can really make some plays above the rim as well with exceptional hops and quick jumping abilities. He's got good size, a tight handle, a pure stroke and a boatload of confidence, especially on the offensive end of the floor. That's why he's considered a top 100 prospect in the 2025 class and why he is nearing 30 offers. Luckily for May and Michigan, he's considering the Wolverines as much or more than anyone else right now. And he sure does look pretty good in the maize and blue.
In the short clip below, you can see Mullins in action. He puts his handle and driving ability on display, finds open teammates, uses his athleticisim to rebound the ball and of course, knocks down a couple of longballs. He'd be a great fit at Michigan in May's wide open, run and gun, three-point heavy scheme.