Rising Juniors Colin Castleton And David DeJulius Both Now In Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Earlier this week, rising junior point guard David DeJulius entered the transfer portal and now, his classmate, Colin Castleton, has followed suit.

After catching wind of the rising junior big man hopping into the portal, Wolverine Digest was able to confirm that Castleton is, indeed looking for a new home. In fact, Castleton and DeJulius are listed next to each other in the Big Ten portion of the portal.

colin castleton david dejulius

Only Brandon Johns Jr. and Adrien Nunez will move forward at Michigan from U-M's 2018 class.

Brown's Breakdown

I, for one, find both of these departures a bummer. It's still relatively early in both of their careers and I genuinely thought they each had a bright future at Michigan.

Now, this likely means that U-M feels good about retaining five-star forward Isaiah Todd, who is contemplating playing overseas, landing five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher, who could potentially make a pro-Michigan decision soon and procuring a potential graduate transfer.

Throw in the fact that Juwan Howard's son, Jace Howard, a three-star forward commit, is now planning to enroll as a walk-on, and Michigan suddenly has plenty of room for additional players. College basketball rosters can carry 13 scholarship players, and U-M's team now breaks down like this:

michigan basketball scholarship chart 4-9-20

The Wolverines now have two scholarships available, which works out perfectly. Christopher can now pick the Wolverines, and Howard and his staff can try to add a graduate transfer. 

