Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More
Brandon Brown
Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that. He touched on his experiences with fellow senior Jon Teske, his development as a player, the winning culture he helped add to, what senior night will feel like and more.
What do you remember most about Zavier Simpson's career? What kind of legacy is he leaving? Comment below!!!