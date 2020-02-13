Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Northwestern

Michigan just picked up a massive win against Michigan State at home, while Northwestern let one slip away on the road against Rutgers. Both games likely generated a lot of emotions but in very different directions. How does each team respond tonight? That's the million dollar question. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

I actually think Michigan is going to roll tonight. I think the return of Isaiah Livers, a competent performance by Jon Teske and continued solid shooting from Zavier Simpson will push Michigan to an easy road victory. I see Michigan's offense clicking at an even higher level than it did against Michigan State and another solid shooting performance from guys like Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks. The Wolverines are simply far more talented than Northwestern and will get another win to keep momentum rolling down the final stretch.

Michigan 75, Northwestern 62

Steve Deace

I expect this to be a letdown spot for the Wolverines, and thus a bit of a sluggish performance. However, in the end Michigan should have too much firepower for perhaps the least physically talented team in the conference. Especially given the improved defense. Five of the last six games Michigan has held opponents to less than a point per possession. The Wolverines grind one out.

Michigan 68, Northwestern 59



Michael Spath

I know this is a game that could scare you, the "trap" game on the schedule considering how bad Northwestern is - the Wildcats have lost seven in a row and 12 of 13 (and are 1-6 in Big Ten games in their own building) - but Michigan is playing with too much excitement after getting Isaiah Livers back and beating Michigan State last weekend. I believe U-M will run with that momentum and put forth its most complete game in weeks.

Michigan 76, Northwestern 64

