Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Purdue

It took two overtimes for Michigan to beat Purdue in Ann Arbor, which makes it seem like the Boilermakers should pick up a win on its home floor today. Purdue big man Trevion Williams scored 36 against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, which is a massive outlier this season — he hasn't scored 20 in any other contest. How is today going to play out? We discuss...

Brandon Brown

I'm completely sold on this Michigan team. I think they are peaking at the right time and with more confidence than at any point in the year, especially coming off of the win at Rutgers without Isaiah Livers. If Livers plays today, I actually think Michigan could win going away. If he doesn't, I still think the Wolverines get it done. Trevion Williams went OFF against Michigan in Ann Arbor, which I don't see happening again. The Wolverines are more talented across the board and I think it'll show in West Lafayette. Throw in the fact that U-M is playing defense better than it has all year and I see another impressive road win for the Maize and Blue.

Michigan 72, Purdue 66

Steve Deace

This looks like a schedule loss to me. Meaning just an impossible spot, unless you're the clearly superior team physically/athletically. Back-to-back road games in this league are never kosher, but especially this season. Furthermore, it's a must-win scenario for the Boilermakers. They're the quintessential bubble team right now, but get to close with three of their last four at home starting here. Throw in the uncertainty with Isaiah Livers latest injury, and this seems like the reverse of the home game we had with Michigan State two weeks ago. Purdue simply must win this game at home, but we don't. In fact, Michigan picks up a seventh quad-1 win regardless, because a Purdue triumph likely moves them up into the top 30 of the NET. Thus making the Wolverines' double-overtime home victory back in January a quad-1.

Purdue 66, Michigan 61

Michael Spath

Usually one of the most intimidating venues in the country, Mackey Arena has seen the Boilermakers drop three home games this year, including to Penn State Feb. 11. Michigan has won its last three away games, albeit two of them against Big Ten basement dwellers Nebraska and Northwestern. Still, confidence is confidence, and this Maize and Blue team has it riding a four-game overall winning streak. If Isaiah Livers plays, the Wolverines continue to ride the momentum to a big win. If he doesn't, they simply won't have enough firepower to get it done. Will he play? No one will know until close to tip-off. I think the Rutgers win Wednesday gave Michigan some breathing room and there is no reason to rush Livers back. He won't play, and U-M will lose a tough one.

Purdue 72, Michigan 66



How do you see today's game going? What is your prediction? Comment below!!!