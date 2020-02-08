Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan State is coming into Ann Arbor on a two-game skid, which would seem to give the Wolverines a slight edge. The problem is that U-M has lost three in a row at home and has been shooting the ball very poorly. The Spartans are favored by two, which essentially means the game is a toss up, even though MSU waxed Michigan by 18 about a month ago in East Lansing. Will Isaiah Livers play? Will Jon Teske contribute in a big way? Will Franz Wagner and/or Eli Brooks find the range from deep? The answers to those questions will have a massive effect on the outcome of the game. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

Michigan state is on a two-game skid and Michigan hasn't won at home since January 9. With both teams struggling a bit, I tend to view Michigan State's bad as a little bit better than Michigan's bad, mostly because of Cassius Winston and Tom Izzo. The MSU point guard has been the best player on the court for about four MSU/U-M matchups in a row and I don't see that changing today. Zavier Simpson used to be billed as a lockdown defender, but he's been a little down in that regard this year and it's never seemed to matter much to Winston. As for Izzo, he's seen it all a million times. Contrast that with Juwan Howard, who is admittedly still figuring things out in year one, and Michigan State has a couple of key edges in this one. I do think Crisler will be rocking, and I expect the Wolverines to shoot better than they did against Ohio State (they have to, right?), but I still think Michigan State is just a better team and will perform better in the big moments. I actually think Isaiah Livers is going to play, but I'm not sure it will make a difference.

Michigan State 75, Michigan 68

Steve Deace

Both teams come in reeling a bit, and in need of a win. Sparty has lost two straight, and has fallen out of first place in the league. Meanwhile, Michigan has lost the home court advantage at Crisler with three consecutive home losses -- with the arena a morgue for much of Tuesday night's rock fight with Ohio State. I suspect the Saturday crowd will be much better, but as much as I love him on a personal level, I just don't trust Juwan Howard as a coach yet. If you were handicapping two teams in a really need-it situation, whom would you go with? A Hall of Famer, or a rookie still figuring out his substitution patterns and without his best scorer? Throw in the pressure of the rivalry game, and while my heart wants to be wrong my head says to trust precedent until proven otherwise.

Michigan State 69, Michigan 63

Michael Spath

While the potential return of Isaiah Livers gives Michigan its best chance to beat Michigan State in two years, this matchup has boiled down to the point guard battle since 2018, with Zavier Simpson winning it both times that year (and U-M winning both games). In the past four meetings, Spartan Cassius Winston has dominated Simpson and unless that changes today, expect a similar result.

Michigan State 74, Michigan 66

