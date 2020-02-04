Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Ohio State and Michigan have both seen high and lows this basketball season and are somewhere in the middle right now. It's rare for solid teams to be ranked inside the top five at one point, then lose at least four in a row and now be outside of the top 25, but that's the reality for the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Tonight they'll square off in Ann Arbor and it's essentially a toss up according to the oddsmakers. Here's how we see it playing out.

Brandon Brown

I think Michigan simply has more offensive firepower than Ohio State, especially inside Crisler Center. The Buckeyes are good on defense but if Zavier Simpson can get his 8-12 points efficiently, while also finding his buddies, Michigan is really tough to handle. Throw in the fact that Brandon Johns Jr. seems to have permanently turned a corner and you now have another guy to worry about that you probably didn't have to earlier this year. If Johns can continue to show up and chip in an Isaiah Livers-like night in terms of his outside shooting and overall offensive contribution, Michigan is really tough to defend. It's been a while since Michigan won at home and I'm sure they know it. They'll get it done tonight against the hated Buckeyes.

Michigan 72, Ohio State 62

Steve Deace

I think there's a direct correlation between Zavier Simpson field goal attempts and the odds Michigan wins tonight. Chris Holtmann is a good coach, and the Buckeyes have been very good defensively all year. I expect them to try the sag on Simpson strategy, in order to turn him into a scorer instead of a facilitator (where he's most dangerous). How Michigan/Simpson handles this delicate balance between Simpson being enough of a threat to force Ohio State to extend its defense, and not getting baited into having Simpson take over offensively, could determine the outcome. I think the Wolverines get a boost from the home crowd after a nice week on the road, and win a rock fight at Crisler.

Michigan 60, Ohio State 57

Michael Spath

Michigan has rediscovered its confidence after a pair of important wins last week and while the Buckeyes arrive on their own two-game winning streak, they will be without one of their best players, DJ Carton, who is taking time for mental health issues. Michigan will be seeking its first win at Crisler Center sine Jan. 9 and winning at home is no guarantee for the Maize and Blue, but with the way Brandon Johns Jr., Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks are playing, Michigan has more in its arsenal than Ohio State.

Michigan 74, Ohio State 62

