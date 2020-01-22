Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Penn State

WolverineDigest
Every team in the league is struggling to win on the road, which is obviously a good thing for Michigan who hosts Penn State later tonight. The Wolverines are reeling just a bit having lost three of its last four games. Tonight is a chance to get back on track and beat a beatable Penn State team inside the friendly confines of the Crisler Center. Here's how we see it playing out.

Michigan really needs a win tonight and they know it. They'll come out focused and fired up at home and won't let Penn State come in and steal one. I'd love to see Franz Wagner, David DeJulius or Eli Brooks put up a big point total and it would be great to see Brandon Johns Jr. play under control and keep Lamar Stevens in check the best he can. Johns needs to play smart and stay out of foul trouble because no one else on Michigan's roster matches up very well with Stevens. If he does that, U-M will be able to handle the rest of the Nittany Lions pretty easily.

Michigan 73, Penn State 62

Steve Deace

It’s pretty close to a must-win situation for the Wolverines, and they’re at home. We saw how Penn State responded in this situation hosting Ohio State last Saturday. Now it’s the Nittany Lions’ turn to be on the receiving end. 

Michigan 77, Penn State 69 

Michael Spath

Penn State is 0-3 on the road in Big Ten games (they're not alone) and there is no reason to believe the conference's dominance at home will change tonight. Eli Brooks stays hot, U-M gets a better overall performance from Jon Teske and Brandon Johns holds Lamar Stevens to 20-22 points (still a good night but not enough to sink the Wolverines). 

Michigan 74, Penn State 68

How do you see the game playing out? What's your prediction? Comment below!!!

