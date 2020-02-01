WolverineDigest
Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Brandon Brown

Even though Rutgers is the hotter team with a better record and more wins on the road, Michigan is favored by two over the Scarlet Knights. Juwan Howard listed several reasons why Rutgers is having such a successful season and he certainly seems to think today's matchup is going to be extremely competitive. Zavier Simpson returning to Michigan's starting lineup should help but it's still going to be tough for U-M to topple the Scarlet Knights. Here's how we see it playing out.

Brandon Brown

Without Zavier Simpson I was going to give the nod to Rutgers. With Simpson back in the lineup, I think the Wolverines will have enough to get it done. Simpson will inject confidence into a team that just picked up its first road win of the season and guys like Eli Brooks, Franz Wagner and Brandon Johns Jr. will build on solid performances that snapped a four-game skid without Simpson. I also think Simpson returning to the lineup will help Jon Teske in a big way. Their relationship runs deep and they've started more than 50 games together. When you shake that up and insert a young player like David DeJulius, it takes time. It didn't work very well against Nebraska, with DeJulius scoring five points and dishing out three assists, and Teske scoring just nine points of his own. I think it all comes back together, clicks and Michigan picks up a nice "home" win to build a little more momentum ahead of some other winnable games.

Michigan 71, Rutgers 61

Steve Deace

With Zavier Simpson back, Michigan has at least a puncher's chance against the best Rutgers basketball team since disco was king. And you have to imagine he'll be eager to prove himself after a suspension, and under the lights at Madison Square Garden. His return should also give the Wolverines a confidence boost. However, though this is technically a "home" game for Michigan, which has tons of fans/alumni in NYC, keep in mind Rutgers has sold out all of its remaining tickets to its home games. So there's some Scarlet Knight fever, and it will feel like more of a neutral site affair. This would be a fourth quad-1 win to bolster Michigan's resume, and I think the Wolverines eek one out. 

Michigan 65, Rutgers 61 

Michael Spath

Despite its close proximity to Rutgers' campus, Madison Square Garden should feel more like the Michigan home game it is intended to be, with thousands of Maize and Blue New Yorkers coming out to see the Wolverines play. Unfortunately, U-M has dropped two straight at home even with Zavier Simpson in the lineup. His unexpected reinstatement provides Michigan key leadership, defense and extends the bench to a legit eight deep. If Zavier can facilitate an offense that saw the rise of Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. at Nebraska earlier in the week, then the Wolverines should find a way to win this one. If he returns and the offense stagnates as his teammates once again defer to Simpson, U-M will lose. I see the latter happening because Simpson was only out one game and it will be far easier for the players to fall into a season's worth of routines than what they created on Wednesday.

Rutgers 74, Michigan 66 

How big will Zavier Simpson's impact be? What's your prediction? Comment below!!!

