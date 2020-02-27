Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Michigan is riding a five-game winning streak but Wisconsin is riding a four-game hot streak of its own. The Badgers have only won four games on the road this season but two of those came against Ohio State and Penn State, which are very nice wins away from the Kohl Center. The Badgers are always pesky and can really shoot it from the outside. Here's how we see it playing out...

Brandon Brown

Michigan is rolling and I don't see it stopping tonight at home. Wisconsin is coming in confident having won its last four games as well, but I just think Michigan is firing on all cylinders right now and has too much talent for the Badgers. It's going to be really tough for Wisconsin to check guys like Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner and I think they both score 15+ tonight inside Crisler Center. Wisconsin can be dangerous because of how well they shoot the three, but Michigan's three-point defense has been stifling as of late. Over the last five games, Michigan is allowing opponents to shoot just .233 from deep and only giving up about four three pointers per contest. Over Wisconsin's last four wins, they've made at least 11 three balls. I see U-M's defense winning that battle at home and holding the Badgers well below its season average of 67.1 points.

Michigan 70, Wisconsin 59

Steve Deace

Wisconsin is a nice story itself, rebounding from the graduation of Ethan Happ and the controversial transfer of Kobe King to have an overachieving season. However, I think this is a good matchup for Michigan. The Badgers don't really have a slasher, and rely heavily on three-point shooting. Something the Wolverines prioritize stopping in their defensive scheme. Plus, Michigan should come home to a raucous crowd after a victorious sweep on the road. I don't know who Wisconsin puts on Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Wisconsin battles, as they always do, but Michigan is too talented.

Michigan 70, Wisconsin 62

Michael Spath

Michigan is rolling, entering tonight's game having won five in a row, but the Badgers are hot too, with four straight wins. Wisconsin features three starters shooting better than 36.0% from three and has one of the league's top big men in Nate Reuvers, so this is a team that can score a lot of different ways. U-M will need a great performance from Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner and one surprise performer. I just think this team has so much confidence on both ends of the floor that they will continue to thrive.

Michigan 72, Wisconsin 66

How do you see tonight's game playing out? What's your prediction? Comment below!!!