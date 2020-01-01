Wolverine Digest
Terrance Williams Gives Juwan Howard Another Top 100 Recruit

MichaelSpath

At 6pm Wednesday, Williams, a four-star ranked the No. 84 prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports, announced his intention to sign with Michigan in the spring. 

Williams joins a decorated class that includes four-star point guard Zeb Jackson (No. 61 nationally), five-star power forward Isaiah Todd (No. 12 nationally) and four-star center Hunter Dickinson (No. 34). Jackson signed a letter of intent in November and Dickinson is expected to sign in the spring along with Williams. While he could sign his LOI at the same time, Todd is rumored to be exploring playing overseas for one season before entering the NBA Draft. 

Regardless of what Todd ultimately does, this is an incredibly talented class in Howard's first full recruiting cycle, bringing in a much-needed point guard to replace Zavier Simpson, a wing to complement Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, and a multi-faceted big that can ease the departure of Jon Teske. 

The class also marks the first time since 2013 Michigan has signed three Top 100 recruits, further evidence that Howard has massive recruiting chops. 

The 6-6, 215-pound Williams had been previously committed to Georgetown but re-opened his recruitment a month ago. He told ESPN, "I picked Michigan because I feel like it’s the best fit for me. Coach Howard is a player’s coach ... and I need a coach like that. I also love his coaching style.”

Williams also held offers from Virginia, Notre Dame, UCLA and Stanford among others. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Brandon Brown

Michigan kept it close for a half, but Alabama proved to be too much for the Wolverines, beating Michigan 35-16.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Reaction & Analysis: Groundhog Day For Michigan Football In Citrus Bowl Loss

MichaelSpath

Nothing was surprising in Michigan's 35-16 loss to Alabama - not the big plays allowed defensively, not the poor QB play, nor the lack of execution at critical moments.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here's what we think will happen for Michigan against Alabama.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh On Shea Patterson's Day Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Shea Patterson did not play his best game against the Crimson Tide but you'd never know it listening to Jim Harbaugh.

Listen: Ohio State Folks Still Whining, Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Brandon Brown

Ohio State media members and fans have been whining nonstop. We also make our predictions for the Citrus Bowl.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Recaps Citrus Bowl

Brandon Brown

Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.