Terrance Williams Gives Juwan Howard Another Top 100 Recruit

At 6pm Wednesday, Williams, a four-star ranked the No. 84 prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports, announced his intention to sign with Michigan in the spring.

Williams joins a decorated class that includes four-star point guard Zeb Jackson (No. 61 nationally), five-star power forward Isaiah Todd (No. 12 nationally) and four-star center Hunter Dickinson (No. 34). Jackson signed a letter of intent in November and Dickinson is expected to sign in the spring along with Williams. While he could sign his LOI at the same time, Todd is rumored to be exploring playing overseas for one season before entering the NBA Draft.

Regardless of what Todd ultimately does, this is an incredibly talented class in Howard's first full recruiting cycle, bringing in a much-needed point guard to replace Zavier Simpson, a wing to complement Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, and a multi-faceted big that can ease the departure of Jon Teske.

The class also marks the first time since 2013 Michigan has signed three Top 100 recruits, further evidence that Howard has massive recruiting chops.

The 6-6, 215-pound Williams had been previously committed to Georgetown but re-opened his recruitment a month ago. He told ESPN, "I picked Michigan because I feel like it’s the best fit for me. Coach Howard is a player’s coach ... and I need a coach like that. I also love his coaching style.”

Williams also held offers from Virginia, Notre Dame, UCLA and Stanford among others.