WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Tracking David DeJulius And Colin Castleton

Brandon Brown

Earlier this week it was learned that Colin Castleton and David DeJulius would be transferring and almost immediately several suitors popped up for each player. 

Arizona State, Cincinnati, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa State, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri and Rhode Island have all shown interest in DeJulius, while Notre Dame, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech are checking in with Castleton, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

DeJulius actually ended up averaging nearly 21 minutes of playing time per game and was sixth on the team in scoring averaging 7.0 points per game. He was the primary backup point guard to Zavier Simpson and looked poised to compete for the job next season. However, Michigan had been pursuing graduate transfer point guard, so it seemed like the writing was on the wall for DeJulius.

This past season, Castleton averaged 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in just 7.9 minutes per contest. The lanky big man didn't play in six of Michigan's final 14 games, which obviously indicated he wasn't a big part of what Michigan did. Once it was announced that Austin Davis would be returning to U-M for a fifth year, the writing was also on the wall for Castleton.

Both Castleton and DeJulius will have to sit out a year before being eligible to play.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Analysis: What Mike Smith's Addition Means For Michigan Basketball

With the addition of grad-transfer Mike Smith from Columbia, Michigan is in a strong position heading into the late signing period.

MichaelSpath

BREAKING: Columbia Graduate Transfer Point Guard Mike Smith Picks Michigan

Michigan has its point guard for next season as Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith has committed to the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

2021 Kicker-Punter Commit Doman Jr. Dubbed ‘Swiss Army Knife’ By Michigan Staff

After a successful junior season, Tommy Doman Jr. drew offers from schools across the country, but once Michigan entered the mix, he knew where his eventual home was. Find out why Doman felt so strongly about joining Michigan’s team in the coming years.

Eric Rutter

Make A Choice: Joshua Christopher Or Isaiah Todd

Michigan fans may actually get to enjoy both Christopher and Todd, but if you could only have one, who would you choose?

Brandon Brown

by

BornMaizeNBlue

Questions We're Asking About Michigan Hoops With Colin Castleton Transferring

Michigan has lost a second player to the transfer portal this week, with the departure of Colin Castleton, and his exit raises a few questions.

MichaelSpath

by

Over It

Make A Choice: Otis Reese Or Tyler Friday?

A few misses on the recruiting trail could really help the Wolverines this fall.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan OL Commit Greg Crippen Pushes SUV, Other Prospects Continue Home Workouts

Though the coronavirus quarantine struck many by surprise, a fleet of Michigan recruits have committed themselves to staying in shape during the trying times. Find out how they have approached this unique situation in terms of maintaining their physical fitness.

Eric Rutter

Two Undecided Five-Star Recruits Considering Michigan Nearing Decision

Both Joshua Christopher and Greg Brown have Michigan in their final groups.

Brandon Brown