Tracking David DeJulius And Colin Castleton

Earlier this week it was learned that Colin Castleton and David DeJulius would be transferring and almost immediately several suitors popped up for each player.

Arizona State, Cincinnati, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa State, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri and Rhode Island have all shown interest in DeJulius, while Notre Dame, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas A & M and Virginia Tech are checking in with Castleton, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

DeJulius actually ended up averaging nearly 21 minutes of playing time per game and was sixth on the team in scoring averaging 7.0 points per game. He was the primary backup point guard to Zavier Simpson and looked poised to compete for the job next season. However, Michigan had been pursuing graduate transfer point guard, so it seemed like the writing was on the wall for DeJulius.

This past season, Castleton averaged 3.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in just 7.9 minutes per contest. The lanky big man didn't play in six of Michigan's final 14 games, which obviously indicated he wasn't a big part of what Michigan did. Once it was announced that Austin Davis would be returning to U-M for a fifth year, the writing was also on the wall for Castleton.

Both Castleton and DeJulius will have to sit out a year before being eligible to play.