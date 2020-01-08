Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Has Confidence In Brooks, DeJulius

When Michigan took down Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Thanksgiving week, sophomore guard David DeJulius and junior guard Eli Brooks were at the heart of the Wolverines' success.

DeJulius averaged 11.3 points per game, shooting 65% from the floor (13 of 20) and 54.5% from three-point range (6 of 11). Brooks starred against UNC with 24 points and averaged 12.0 in the three contests, on 48.3% overall shooting (14 of 29) and 53.8% on threes (7 of 13).

As they went, the Michigan team seemed to go, each playing with a confidence that rubbed off positively on their teammates.

In recent weeks, though, especially in road games, both have struggled. Brooks shot 7 of 23 from the floor (30.4%) in Michigan's three road-game losses and was 1 of 6 from the floor with two points in U-M's Dec. 14 defeat to Oregon at Crisler Center.

Likewise, DeJulius has fallen off, averaging 5.7 points in the Wolverines' three road games while shooting 6 for 19 overall (31.6%).

In Michigan's loss at rival Michigan State this past Sunday, Brooks and DeJulius combined for zero first-half points. They combined for 10 second half points, but finished the game 4 for 14 overall, failing to make any of their six total three-point tries.

When pressed about Brooks' and DeJulius' recent play, Howard likely endeared himself to his players further by having their backs, showing confidence in the two as they seek to find their way back to a positive frame of mind.

Perhaps behind the scenes it's different - at the very least, Howard needs to motivate and inspire both to look for their shot and play with attitude and aggressiveness - but publicly Howard is saying what he knows the two need as Michigan prepares to entertain Purdue Thursday night.

The Wolverines won't go far the rest of the way, especially with junior Isaiah Livers out indefinitely with a groin injury, if Brooks and DeJulius don't pick up the slack.

Will Howard's approach work? We should get a few answers tomorrow.