Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Growing Confidence, Battle Against Ohio State, More

Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. has had some great performance this year but none better than Saturday's at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers. The 6-8, 235-pounder finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting including 4-of-7 from downtown. He also added seven rebounds and played a game-high 38 minutes (starters Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks also played 38 minutes).

The budding star spoke with the media on Monday afternoon about his big game and growing confidence and explained how he intends to stay ready and attack the Buckeyes tomorrow in Crisler.

Brown's Breakdown

Johns Jr. is doing exactly what he needs to do in Isaiah Livers' absence. He's contributing much more by playing under control, while still remaining active and aggressive. He's always going to be good for some aggressive takes, a dunk or two and some hustle plays, but against Rutgers he also knocked down the three with consistency.

All of this is adding up to a massive injection of confidence into his game, which is exactly what you like to see at this point of a sophomore's career. Johns is the perfect candidate for a leap like this because of his size, speed and overall athleticism. During the Rutgers game, the broadcast team mentioned that John Beilein had said that Johns is a future pro. If he can keep stacking up games like the one in NYC, it'll be a no brainer before long.

