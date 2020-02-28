WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: David DeJulius Pulls No Punches Explaining Loss To Wisconsin

Brandon Brown

After Michigan's 81-74 loss at the hands of Wisconsin inside Crisler Center, sophomore guard David DeJulius did not sugarcoat why the Wolverines came up short. 

The young guard used the word "soft" to explain why the Wolverines fell behind early and didn't ease up when explaining why U-M could never quite get over the hump despite several runs and getting within two points in the second half. 

Brown's Breakdown

DeJulius has become one of my favorites to talk to during press conferences. He's a very smart basketball player and really seems to recognize things beyond his years when asked to answer questions.

I was pretty surprised that DeJulius didn't start tonight in place of Eli Brooks who was out with a broken nose. Instead, Juwan Howard elected to start Brandon Johns Jr. 

Howard said that he didn't want to risk getting two primary ball handlers in foul trouble if DeJulius and Simpson were on the floor together. I understand the approach, but I think that's a risk he should've taken. If you insert DeJulius into the lineup, everything else stays the same. Johns can them come off the bench, which he's perfect at, and the offense can run just like it does with Brooks in the lineup. 

Instead, Michigan looked disheveled early and Wisconsin got out to a big lead that the Wolverines could never overcome.

What did you think about Howard's decision to start Johns? What would you have done? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

by

Reghamster

Who Wouldn't Want To Play For Juwan Howard?

Juwan Howard is going to be elite at Michigan because of who he is, how he conducts himself and how he runs his program.

Brandon Brown

by

dshoes

Breaking Down Michigan's NFL Combine Participants

Michigan is well represented at the NFL Combine by 11 former Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Breakdowns, Absence Of Eli Brooks

Michigan's defensive effort was not good at home against the Badgers and Eli Brooks being out played a big part in that.

Brandon Brown

Analysis: Michigan Drops Another Big Ten Home Game

Seeking to improve its postseason stock, Michigan proves overmatched without junior Eli Brooks in the lineup, losing 81-74.

MichaelSpath

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/27/20

Come March our site will continue to grow, and we have all of you to thank for it.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan has a 92-75 all-time series lead over Wisconsin, including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor, but the Badgers have won 18 of the last 24 meetings.

Jake Sage

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/26/20

Michigan's football season ticket waiting list appears to be gone. Why? Too expensive? Weak home schedule? Fan disappointment? You make the call.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Q&A With AllBadger

Michigan is set to host a hot Wisconsin team in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown