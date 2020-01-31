WolverineDigest
Video: David DeJulius Talks Rutgers, Role As Point Guard, More

Brandon Brown

David DeJulius got his first career starter earlier this weekend against Nebraska on the road and, while he didn't have his best game as a Wolverine, Michigan did win the game and broke a four-game losing streak in the process. DeJulius spoke about that ahead of the neutral site matchup with Rutgers at Madison Square Garden and also spoke about the Scarlet Knights and what he hopes to do better should he be called upon to start again.

I was very high on DeJulius' abilities before the Nebraska game and I still am. I don't think he looked ready to be a starter, and it looked like the moment was a little too big for him, which is fine. He's a young player and that was start No. 1. He still has a scorer's DNA and better range than Zavier Simpson. He's obviously not as comfortable as the full-time facilitator but he doesn't need to be a Simpson clone. He just needs to let the game come to him and do what he does best.

I fully expect him to be the starter again after Juwan Howard was noncommittal in every way when it came to the status of Zavier Simpson. I expect DeJulius to be better tomorrow against Rutgers. I actually think playing in the Garden and against a better team might bring the best out of a guy like DeJulius who shined in big moments in high school. 

I don't know if Michigan can win against Rutgers in New York City without Simpson and/or Isaiah Livers, but I think they're going to be without them both. If they are, DeJulius is certainly going to have to be better than the five-point, three-assist effort he had against the Huskers.

Do you think Simpson and/or Livers will play? How do you see the game going without either or both of them? Comment below!!!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

Hopefully he plays much better than he did at Nebraska, when the moment seemed a little too big for him. We need him!

