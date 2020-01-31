Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson And Isaiah Livers
Brandon Brown
Michigan obviously has a big game against Rutgers tomorrow in Madison Square Garden but the status of Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers is a much bigger topic.
Head coach Juwan Howard met with the media just after noon on Friday and fielded several questions about two of his most valuable players. Here's everything he had to say about them.
Do you think Simpson and/or Livers will play tomorrow? How does their status affect the outcome? Comment below!!!