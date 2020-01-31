WolverineDigest
Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson And Isaiah Livers

Brandon Brown

Michigan obviously has a big game against Rutgers tomorrow in Madison Square Garden but the status of Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers is a much bigger topic. 

Head coach Juwan Howard met with the media just after noon on Friday and fielded several questions about two of his most valuable players. Here's everything he had to say about them.

Do you think Simpson and/or Livers will play tomorrow? How does their status affect the outcome? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning: 01/31/20

Inject that Charmin-soft 2022 football schedule straight into my veins!

Steve Deace

by

Joparish

Michigan Football To Host Connecticut In 2022

Michigan's 2022 football schedule is now complete with the addition of UConn.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Listen: Michigan Football Has Several Holes To Fill In 2020

Michigan definitely has some solid players returning but there are some major holes to fill as well.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

The Wolverines ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week but as they head into a key game against Rutgers, the fans lack confidence Michigan has turned the corner as it relates to the NCAA Tournament.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

Steve Deace

by

BrandonBrown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

by

Marty.Rheaume

Listen: Which Jim Harbaugh Recruit Is The Biggest Overachiever?

Michigan has recruited very well but some standouts have been very under recruited.

Brandon Brown

Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson looks ahead to the Wolverines' home series with the visiting Buckeyes.

MichaelSpath

Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Michigan snapped its losing streak and finally notched a win on the road.

Brandon Brown