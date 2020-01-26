WolverineDigest
Video: Franz Wagner After Illinois Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan didn't lose to Illinois because of Franz Wagner's two missed free throws with just over a minute to play, but they certainly would've helped. Still, the freshman took the loss personal and he expressed that in the press conference afterwards.

Brown's Breakdown

It really is a bummer that the game played out like it did, especially for Wagner. Michigan had a 62-60 lead with 1:17 left in the game and Wagner was at the stripe shooting two. At that time, Wagner was 23-of-27 from the free throw line and had to feel good about icing the game. Instead, he missed both free throws opening the door for Ayo Dosunmu to hit the game winner with .5 seconds left.

Wagner also had another tough game from behind the long line going just 1-of-6 from three-point range. Too many other Wolverines shot it poorly and the result was a fourth loss in a row. 

The loss certainly isn't on Wagner but those missed throws combined with him losing the ball out of bounds to end the game after fumbling the long pass from Isaiah Livers is going to stay with him for a while. I'm anxious to see how he bounces back for U-M's next game in Lincoln.

What was the biggest problem in the game? How do you think Wagner will respond? Comment below!!!

