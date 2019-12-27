Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Point guard Brandon Wade played his high school basketball at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline and then his freshman season at Duquesne last year. Now, he's officially a Michigan Wolverine. The 6-2, 185-pounder enrolled at Michigan within the last week and participated in his first basketball practice earlier today as a walk on.

Wade's minutes were up and down over the course of the season and he ended up averaging just 9.3 minutes per game. Wade started one game for the Dukes last year but never made a significant impact in the box scores. He averaged less than one point, rebound and assist per game over the course of the season.

He hasn't really participated in any basketball activities since the spring so he'll likely take a redshirt this year and be able to play with U-M at the beginning of next season. He's still working out the details with the NCAA in terms of compliance and his waivers, but he's hoping to be ready to go next year.

