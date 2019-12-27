Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Get To Know Brandon Wade

Brandon Brown

Point guard Brandon Wade played his high school basketball at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline and then his freshman season at Duquesne last year. Now, he's officially a Michigan Wolverine. The 6-2, 185-pounder enrolled at Michigan within the last week and participated in his first basketball practice earlier today as a walk on. 

Wade's minutes were up and down over the course of the season and he ended up averaging just 9.3 minutes per game. Wade started one game for the Dukes last year but never made a significant impact in the box scores. He averaged less than one point, rebound and assist per game over the course of the season.

He hasn't really participated in any basketball activities since the spring so he'll likely take a redshirt this year and be able to play with U-M at the beginning of next season. He's still working out the details with the NCAA in terms of compliance and his waivers, but he's hoping to be ready to go next year.

What do you think of the addition? Will it help much on the court? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/27/19

Steve Deace

Michigan's 2020 opening opponent, Washington, is going to have a new look next season.

How Optimistic Are Michigan Fans About The Bowl Game?

Brandon Brown

Outside of the playoffs, Michigan and Alabama is the marquee matchup for the postseason.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Injury, Potential Starting Five

Brandon Brown

With Isaiah Livers out indefinitely, Juwan Howard now has to come up with a new starting five.

Talking Alabama With Crimson Tide Insider

Brandon Brown

Everything you need to know about Michigan's matchup with Alabama.

Opinion Roundtable: What Are Michigan Chances Against Alabama?

Brandon Brown

Michigan has as tough a task as any team in the country with its bowl matchup against Alabama.

Michigan's Top 10 Sports Stories Of The Decade, Part II

Steve Deace

With the 2010s coming to a close, it's time to take a look back at the biggest Michigan sports stories of the decade. Part II looks at our picks for the top five.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Much Needed Win Over The Blue Hose

Kevin Minor

Michigan blasted Presbyterian last weekend, which was a needed victory after a tough stretch.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?

Kwity Paye Announces Plans To Return To Michigan

Brandon Brown

Junior defensive lineman Kwity Paye had been leaning toward returning to Michigan and now it's official.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Defensive Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan's cornerbacks and safeties were very good all year long.