Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Talk Wisconsin

Michigan is set to host Wisconsin in the first and only matchup between the two squads tomorrow night. It may be the only matchup between the two teams this year, but guys like Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson have seen the Badgers many times and know exactly what to expect.

Brown's Breakdown

I actually think Michigan is going to win by double digits tomorrow night in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are playing with a ton of confidence right now and will be locked in to keep the momentum rolling.

Guys like Teske and Simpson only have two games left at Crisler Center and definitely don't want to go out on a low note. With Simpson being the most vocal leader on the team, he's going to be essential in getting his guys ready for tomorrow.

Simpson actually said that Wisconsin is the team that has worn him out the most over the years so you know he's not going to take tomorrow's matchup lightly. Laser focus from Simpson should matriculate through the entire roster giving U-M plenty of juice against the Badgers.

