WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Jon Teske Compares Eli Brooks And David DeJulius As Point Guards, More

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske's entire career has overlapped with Zavier Simpson's so it was interesting to hear him talk about playing without his fellow captain. Teske also compared Eli Brooks and David DeJulius as point guards in a unique way as a guy who is watching them run the offense while on the floor with them. He gave a pretty solid breakdown of what each guy brings to the table and also touched on the Rutgers matchup and more ahead of the game against the Scarlet Knights.

Brown's Breakdown

Teske wasn't overly effective against Nebraska despite having a massive size advantage. The big man played 32 minutes but went just 4-of-7 from the floor for nine points. He did pull down eight boards but it wasn't the dominant performance many thought he'd have against the Huskers.

Instead, it was Brandon Johns Jr. and Franz Wagner who stepped up and led Michigan to a victory for the first time on the road. Brooks also had a big game but that's been somewhat regular for him. 

I'm very curious to see how Brooks and Simpson do as facilitators. Because Teske had a quiet game against Nebraska, I think Juwan Howard is going to go to him early and often against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have more size than the Huskers, but Teske is still going to be the biggest player on the floor. 

Getting Teske involved, while also looking for their own opportunities, is going to be crucial for Brooks and DeJulius, especially. The sophomore only scored five points in 34 minutes of action against Nebraska when he's supposed to be a score-first point guard. It definitely seems like Michigan will be without Simpson and Isaiah Livers again, so everyone else, Teske included, will need to step up in a big way to beat Rutgers in NYC.

Which point guard do you think melds with Teske the best? What does Teske need to do against Rutgers tomorrow? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: David DeJulius Talks Rutgers, Role As Point Guard, More

David DeJulius met with the media on Friday and spoke about Rutgers, his first start and what he hopes to do better should he be called upon to start again.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning: 01/31/20

Inject that Charmin-soft 2022 football schedule straight into my veins!

Steve Deace

by

Joparish

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson And Isaiah Livers

Juwan Howard met with the media and fielded several questions about Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Football To Host Connecticut In 2022

Michigan's 2022 football schedule is now complete with the addition of UConn.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Listen: Michigan Football Has Several Holes To Fill In 2020

Michigan definitely has some solid players returning but there are some major holes to fill as well.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

BREAKING: Juwan Howard Reinstates Zavier Simpson

Michigan's senior captain and starting point guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated by head coach Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

The Wolverines ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week but as they head into a key game against Rutgers, the fans lack confidence Michigan has turned the corner as it relates to the NCAA Tournament.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

Steve Deace

by

BrandonBrown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

by

Marty.Rheaume