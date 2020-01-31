Video: Jon Teske Compares Eli Brooks And David DeJulius As Point Guards, More

Senior center Jon Teske's entire career has overlapped with Zavier Simpson's so it was interesting to hear him talk about playing without his fellow captain. Teske also compared Eli Brooks and David DeJulius as point guards in a unique way as a guy who is watching them run the offense while on the floor with them. He gave a pretty solid breakdown of what each guy brings to the table and also touched on the Rutgers matchup and more ahead of the game against the Scarlet Knights.

Brown's Breakdown

Teske wasn't overly effective against Nebraska despite having a massive size advantage. The big man played 32 minutes but went just 4-of-7 from the floor for nine points. He did pull down eight boards but it wasn't the dominant performance many thought he'd have against the Huskers.

Instead, it was Brandon Johns Jr. and Franz Wagner who stepped up and led Michigan to a victory for the first time on the road. Brooks also had a big game but that's been somewhat regular for him.

I'm very curious to see how Brooks and Simpson do as facilitators. Because Teske had a quiet game against Nebraska, I think Juwan Howard is going to go to him early and often against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have more size than the Huskers, but Teske is still going to be the biggest player on the floor.

Getting Teske involved, while also looking for their own opportunities, is going to be crucial for Brooks and DeJulius, especially. The sophomore only scored five points in 34 minutes of action against Nebraska when he's supposed to be a score-first point guard. It definitely seems like Michigan will be without Simpson and Isaiah Livers again, so everyone else, Teske included, will need to step up in a big way to beat Rutgers in NYC.

Which point guard do you think melds with Teske the best? What does Teske need to do against Rutgers tomorrow? Comment below!!!