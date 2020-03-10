WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Ten Tournament, Facing Nation's Best Bigs Night After Night

Brandon Brown

Michigan senior center Jon Teske has been around the block a few times so he's a good Wolverine to talk to about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. 

Teske has struggled a bit over the last month or so but he has a chance to elevate his legacy as he embarks on his final postseason in the maize and blue. The Big Ten is filled with star big men, which Teske can attest to. He'll have a chance to face a few more of them if Michigan can get hot and he knows it. He talked about, among other things during today's media availability.

Do you think Teske can snap out of his slump? How important is Teske's success to Michigan's success? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20 For 20: Biggest Spring Football Development

Michigan fans should be keeping an eye out on several things during spring ball.

Brandon Brown

by

Michael44

Video: Franz Wagner On Being Named To The All-Freshman Team, The Big Ten Tournament, More

Franz Wagner touches on several topics a couple of days ahead of U-M's matchup with Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan's Upcoming Tournaments

Michigan basketball has been up and down and now, down means going home.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Makes The Cut For Handful Of Top 2021 Prospects

Michigan thoroughly in the mix for bevy of junior standouts.

Eric Rutter

by

SteveDeace

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Defensive Backs

Michigan could end up having one of the better secondaries in the Big Ten if a guy or two steps up.

Brandon Brown

Top 100 Overall NFL Draft Prospects

These are the players I'd consider drafting in Rounds 1-3 if I were a NFL general manager.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/10/20

Harbaugh Derangement Syndrome has officially kicked off for 2020. Thanks to a ridiculous argument from an Ohio State writer.

Steve Deace

20 For 20: Which Sophomore Makes The Biggest Leap?

Players often make a huge jump from freshman to sophomore year. Which sophomore makes the biggest leap for the Wolverines in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

Michael44

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Defensive Line

Michigan's starting defensive linemen should be very strong but behind them, there's definitely some uncertainty.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/09/20

Comparing how Michigan's basketball season ended compared to our preseason prediction, and then looking ahead to the post-season.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi