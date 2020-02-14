WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Emotional Dialogue In Response To Article

Brandon Brown

Today wasn't a typical press conference. Juwan Howard came in and launched into an opening statement that brought tears to his eyes and left everyone in the room in silence. Howard thanked Brendan Quinn of The Athletic for a very heartfelt article about Howard's challenging past and incredible triumphs. For nearly six minutes, while trying not to cry, Howard went into what made reading the article so special to him and yet again endeared himself to the media that cover him on a weekly basis.

What did you think of Howard's speech? Are you surprised he decided to start his press conference that way? Comment below!!!

Analyst: Don't Sleep On Michigan State Despite Coaching Change

Former Michigan offensive lineman Reuben Riley breaks down Michigan State's hiring of Mel Tucker.

Jake Karalexis

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/14/20

The ceiling for this Michigan basketball team this season comes down to two things -- health and the draw.

Steve Deace

Michigan Offensive Line In 2020: Will The Wolverines Take A Step Back?

In our look ahead to next season, no position probably has as much uncertainty (and yet excitement) than Michigan's offensive line.

MichaelSpath

Listen: What Is Michigan's Ceiling?

Michigan basketball appears to be ascending at the right time.

Brandon Brown

Video: Luke Morgan Talks Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

Michigan junior forward Luke Morgan talks about the rivalry with MSU, his memories of the 'Duel of the D' and how U-M is getting itself ready for the Spartans.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Putting A Bow On The Mel Tucker Hire

Mel Tucker has been formally introduced as Michigan State's football coach and it already looks like a pretty promising development.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Tight Ends In 2020: Nick Eubanks And Who Else?

Nick Eubanks accounts for 90 percent of Michigan's career receptions from tight ends, but there are a slew of players ready to contribute.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Hockey 'In The Conversation' Heading Into Rivalry Weekend

With a sweep of Wisconsin, and 20 conference points in its last eight games, Michigan is giving itself a chance to finish strong heading into this weekend's series against Michigan State.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Special Moment With David DeJulius

Juwan Howard has endeared himself to his players and the media and new examples of that development seem to pop up week after week.

Brandon Brown

Leaving A Legacy: What's At Stake For Michigan's Seniors (Special Teams)

Michigan's 2020 roster will feature three special teams players and we look at what their senior seasons could mean for their legacies.

MichaelSpath

