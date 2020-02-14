Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Emotional Dialogue In Response To Article

Today wasn't a typical press conference. Juwan Howard came in and launched into an opening statement that brought tears to his eyes and left everyone in the room in silence. Howard thanked Brendan Quinn of The Athletic for a very heartfelt article about Howard's challenging past and incredible triumphs. For nearly six minutes, while trying not to cry, Howard went into what made reading the article so special to him and yet again endeared himself to the media that cover him on a weekly basis.

